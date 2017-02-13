Marine Link
Monday, February 13, 2017

Diana Containerships Reports 4Q Loss

February 13, 2017

Photo: Diana Containerships Inc

Photo: Diana Containerships Inc

 Greece-based Diana Containerships has reported a net loss of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million for the respective period of 2015. 

 
On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.
 
The loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 includes $2.4 million of direct sale and other charges associated with the disposal of one vessel, without which the result for the quarter would have been a net loss of $6.1 million.
 
The loss for the fourth quarter of 2015 includes $6.6 million of impairment charges of one vessel, without which the result for the quarter would have been a net loss of $2.2 million.
 
The shipping company posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.
 
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2016, amounted to $149.0 million, compared to a net loss of $17.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News