India, Indonesia Firm Up Maritime Co-operation

Asia’s most populous democracies and emerging powers, have firmed up a blueprint for enhancing maritime cooperation and resolved to jointly combat terror. India and Indonesia enjoy a good maritime partnership.

India has backed Indonesia on the latter’s escalating dispute with China on territorial claims in South China Sea.

This nexus is expected to irk China. “Indonesia is our most important partner as part of our ‘Act East’ policy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a joint statement with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"Both leaders committed to maintaining a maritime legal order based on the principles of international law, as reflected notably in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos)," said the statement.

India is also pursuing Indonesia to sign the White Shipping’ agreement to improve data sharing and providing advance information on the identity of commercial vessels that move around in the area.

The real-time information sharing about ships that leave a foreign shore will help Indian Navy and Coast Guard monitor the movement of the vessels in international waters.

This is to prevent a 26/11 Mumbai attack-like situation, human trafficking and piracy, sources said. India has similar arrangements with more than 50 countries, including the United States of America.

The Islamist terrorist group ISIS marking its strong presence in Aceh (Indonesia) just 80 nautical miles off Andaman is a worriesome factor for India.

Indonesia is the second largest trading partner of India among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and bilateral trade between the countries has increased from $6.9 billion (more than Rs 43,000 crore) in 2007-2008 to $19.03 billion (more than Rs 1,20,000 crore) in 2014-2015, according to PTI.

However, in the past one year, the bilateral trade fell to $9 billion (Rs 56,000 crore) because of global economic situation.