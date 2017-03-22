Gowind 2500: DCNS Creation Passes first Test

DCNS announced the success of the first sea trials of the first-of-class Gowind 2500 corvette under construction in Lorient, France by DCNS. Ten Gowind 2500 corvettes, aimed at supplementing DCNS surface vessel product range, has been ordered so far by international navies.

“It is a very important moment for DCNS: the Gowind corvette designed especially for the international market is now sea proven,” said Eric Chaplet, DCNS Marketing Vice-President. “We are very proud to announce that, with the Gowind 2500 corvette, DCNS now has the last generation vessel to strengthen its product line geared to the international naval defense market.

The sea trials of the Gowind 2500 corvette illustrate DCNS’ industrial capacity to manage and realize major programs with products meeting the needs of our customers,”said Pierre Legros, DCNS Senior Vice-President Programs. The first Gowind 2500 corvette is being built on the DCNS site in Lorient, France, one of the most modern naval shipyards in Europe. Nine other corvettes are to be built in Egypt and Malaysia, on the basis of technology transfer realized by DCNS.

“The Gowind 2500 responds to navies’ needs to have access to a complete and multi-mission combat vessel for sovereignty and maritime protection operations,” saod Chaplet.

Gowind 2500 is packed with the very latest tech advances, developed and implemented by DCNS for naval defense. It incorporates the SETIS combat system, developed by DCNS for FREMM frigates and Gowind® corvettes, the “Panoramic Sensors and Intelligence Module (PSIM)” – an assembly bringing together the integrated mast with its various sensors as well as the Operational Centre and its associated technical rooms – and the high degree of integration, automation and conviviality of the DCNS systems.





Gowind 2500 technical characteristics

Total length 102 meters

Width: 16 meters

Displacement: 2,600 tons

Max. speed: 25 knots

Crew: 80 (helicopter detachment included)

Range: 3,700 nm at 15 knots