Marine Link
Friday, December 30, 2016

W. Africa Crude-Trading Quiet, Nigerian Delays Dampen Demand

December 30, 2016

Oil futures were on track for their biggest annual gains since 2009 despite intraday losses, aided by OPEC's agreement to cut production from early next year.

Still, demand for West African crude in spot trading was limited by holidays across Europe and uncertain demand in Asia. Gains in U.S. crude stocks showed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration this week also raised doubts over western demand for African oil in the near term.

NIGERIA
* No fresh trading was reported despite some cargoes loading Jan. 15-20 being available for purchase.
* Loading delays on ExxonMobil's crude exports, which included Qua Iboe and Erha, impinged on demand as buyers worried about demurrage costs.
* The bulk of the delays were because of strikes this month over layoffs by oil companies, traders said.

ANGOLA
* Little fresh spot trading surfaced even as loadings proceeded on schedule.
* Media reports said that Angolan courts had cleared Isabel dos Santos to lead state oil company Sonangol, rejecting a legal challenge to her appointment by President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, her father.

TENDERS
* Indonesia's Pertamina was running a tender to buy light sweet crude oil for March delivery. Traders expect it to be awarded in early January. (Reporting by Libby George

 

 

Email


Related News

BSEE Director Brian Salerno Weighs in on Offshore Ops

Brian Salerno (Photo: BSEE)

Brian Salerno was sworn in as the Director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) on August 26, 2013.

Clean Arctic Alliance Praises Move to Phase out HFO Use

Image courtesy Clean Arctic Alliance

Responding to the December 20th joint statement from the United States and Canada, regarding development of a strategy to…

World First: Unmanned Autonomous Boat for Offshore Ops

Artists impression of the ‘Hrönn’. (Photo: Automated Ships Ltd.)

While talk of autonomous operations in the maritime sector have swirled for years, the talk becomes reality as Automated Ships Ltd.

Scandlines’ Deploys New Ferry

New ferries on the Rostock-Gedser route Photo Scandlines

On Wednesday 21 December 2016, Scandlines’ second new hybrid ferry for the Rostock-Gedser route, M/V Copenhagen, will carry…

Six Rescued Northeast of Sitka, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced one injured person, and a Coast Guard Station Juneau response boat – medium crew transported…

Yaroslavsky Rolls Out Lead Seagoing Tug

Pic: Yaroslavsky shipbuilding plant

Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant says it has launched the seagoing tug of project 23470. The vessel named Sergei Bulk is the…

Popular News

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Van Oord to Reinforce Houtrib Dike

Van Oord to Reinforce Houtrib Dike

Van Oord announces that the Dutch Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) intends to award the contract for the

Great Ships of 2016: NYK Blue Jay

Great Ships of 2016: NYK Blue Jay

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction.

Jobs

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News