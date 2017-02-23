New Sat Comms Expert for the Greek and Cypriot Markets

Marlink has signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture with the satellite connectivity business of Greece and Cyprus based TNL Group, enabling it to launch a brand new maritime satellite communications expert, Marlink CG. Delivering a wide portfolio of innovative Marlink VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) services, Inmarsat FleetXpress, Inmarsat/Iridium MSS (Mobile Satellite Services) and integrated business critical solutions for customers in Southern Europe, Marlink CG will operate from offices in Greece and Cyprus, with expert staff from both TNL and Marlink dedicated to improving the flexibility and reliability of maritime satcom in the region.

The Joint Venture with the TNL Group follows a long-term working partnership between TNL Group and Marlink, which started more than 15 years ago. TNL Group has experienced significant growth as a maritime communications service provider by offering diverse connectivity services and Value Added Services from Marlink for the Greek and Cypriot fleets.

“Customer proximity is key to our ability to provide the connectivity services that ship owners need,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “We are committed to only working with the best local partners in all key maritime regions. Based on our experience of working with TNL Group it was a natural step to invest further in order to create a new first party Marlink presence in the region that will support ship owners to digitalize their fleets more efficiently through reliable, flexible and high speed connectivity.”

With more than 60 professionals covering both sales and technical multi-level support, the TNL Group is recognized for providing reliable connectivity solutions. The joint venture between Marlink and the TNL Group enables the partners to launch a brand new maritime satellite communications service provider, dedicated to delivering best-in-class satcom solutions to all maritime customers.

“By fully integrating Marlink’s product portfolio, technology, service delivery and people with the established TNL Group satellite connectivity business division, Marlink CG will become an even stronger partner and will offer even higher service standards to the existing and future customer base in the region,” said Evangelos Andriotis, CEO, TNL Group.