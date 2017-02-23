Damaged Tug Heads to Seattle for Repair

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has green lighted a transit plan for the damaged tug Samson Mariner to head south from Ketchikan, Alaska for repairs in Seattle. The vessel departed on Tuesday accompanied by an escort tug.

Samson Mariner was damaged and spilled approximately 1,100 gallons of fuel when it ran aground on February 15 while towing a barge near Rosa Reef in north Tongass Narrows, Alaska.

No sheen or further pollution has been reported.

The barge, St Elias, received temporary repairs in Ketchikan. The Coast Guard approved a plan for a tug owned by Brusco Tug & Barge Co to tow St Elias and continue to Dutch Harbor. Permanent repairs will be made when St Elias returns to Seattle.