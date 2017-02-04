Marine Link
Saturday, February 4, 2017

U.S.Navy Decommissions "The Big E"

February 4, 2017

Capt. Todd A. Beltz, USS Enterprise's (CVN 65) final commanding officer, answers questions during a media availability following the Enterprise decommissioning ceremony. photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyle

Capt. Todd A. Beltz, USS Enterprise's (CVN 65) final commanding officer, answers questions during a media availability following the Enterprise decommissioning ceremony. photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyle

The aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise (CVN 65), was decommissioned during a ceremony held in the ship's hangar bay, Feb. 3.

The ceremony not only marked the end the ship's nearly 55-year career, it also served as the very first decommissioning of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Capt. Todd Beltz, commanding officer of the Enterprise, addressed the ship's company, former commanding officers and distinguished visitors and spoke of where the true spirit of "The Big E" comes from.

"For all that Enterprise represents to this nation, it's the people that bring this ship to life," said Beltz. "So as I stand in this ship that we all care so much about, I feel it's appropriate to underscore the contributions of the thousands of Sailors and individuals that kept this ship alive and made its reputation. We are 'The Big E.'"

Enterprise was the eighth naval vessel to carry the name. It was built by the Newport News Shipbuilding Co. and was christened Sep. 24, 1960, by Mrs. Bertha Irene Franke, wife of former Secretary of the Navy William B. Franke. The ship was put to sea in 1961 and safely steamed more than 1 million nautical miles on nuclear power over its entire career of more than 50 years.

Key-note speaker Rear Adm. Bruce Lindsey, commander, Naval Air Force, Atlantic, used his own experiences aboard Enterprise to emphasize the unmatched adaptability and capability of not just this ship but of all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

"One cannot influence world events if you are not on station and stay on station; in other words: to be where it matters, when it matters," said Lindsey. "Nuclear carriers are tough and no other country can match us in this respect."

Though Enterprise's history is long and filled with numerous successful deployments, Beltz offered highlights from a letter written by Adm. James Holloway III, Enterprise's third commanding officer, which looked toward the future of the namesake in the proposed construction of the ninth Enterprise, CVN 80.

"As this ship retires," Beltz recited, "we know the memory will live beyond her and we--the Sailors, the shipbuilders, the supporters of Enterprise--we are that link to the next Enterprise."
 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News