Thursday, March 23, 2017

Deck Carrier BigRoll Beaufort Delivered

March 23, 2017

The heavy marine transportation provider BigRoll Shipping has reached a milestone. The fourth and final MC Class vessel for BigRoll shipping was handed over by Cosco Dalian Shipyard Co. Ltd to new owner BigRoll Shipping in Leiden, the Netherlands.
 
BigRoll Beaufort completes this unique series of four identical deck carriers. The Finnish Swedish 1A Ice Class MC-Class vessels are explicitly designed for the marine transportation of major modules and equipment for large energy projects both on and offshore and can deliver in the most remote and inaccessible areas on the planet.
 
BigRoll Beaufort will enter a short-term project with Yamgaz, the consortium of Technip, JGC Corporation and Chiyoda for module transportation as part of the Yamal LNG project.
