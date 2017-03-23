Deck Carrier BigRoll Beaufort Delivered

Related News

BW Group Grabs Control of Tanker Firm DHT from Fredriksen's Frontline

Shipping tycoons Sohmen Pao, Fredriksen battle over DHT; Sohmen Pao's BW Group becomes top DHT owner with 33.5 percent to…

Mynmar Naval Delegation Visits Indian Naval Base

A Myanmar Navy (MN) Delegation comprising three officers: Lt Cdr ThureinTun, Lt Cdr Kyaw Zeya Oo and Lt Ye WintTun, has completed…

Baltic Index Inches Up on Firmer Panamax Rates

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, edged up on Thursday as panamax rates increased.

USS Laboon Makes Second Drug Bust in a Week

For the second time in five days, guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) intercepted a small, stateless dhow in the…

Irving Shipbuilding Invests in Ocean Technology Programs

Irving Shipbuilding Inc. said it has made a multimillion dollar investment to support marine innovation and commercialization in Nova Scotia and across Canada. The…

Daewoo Shipbuilding to Get Fresh $2.6 Bln Bailout

South Korean state banks are preparing a fresh $2.6 billion bailout for floundering Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd…

Trump's Navy: A Look at the Future US Navy

It’s still too early to know for certain what the new administration will do about building up the U.S. Navy, as the numbers are a moving target.

Vard design Survey vessel for South African Navy

Offering the Vard Marine 9 105 Hydrographic/Oceanographic Survey vessel design, Southern African Shipyards, located in Durban, S.A.