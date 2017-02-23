Marine Link
Thursday, February 23, 2017

MES Delivers 66,000 DWT Bulk Carrier

February 23, 2017

22nd Ship of MES’s Eco-Ship neo66BC Photo MES

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES) completed and delivered a 60,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "INDIGO BREEZE" (MES Hull No. 1926) at its Tamano Works on 22nd February, 2017 to ARIST MARITIME S.A., the Republic of Panama.

This is the 22nd ship of our “neo60BC”, the third Eco-Ship line up of our “neo series”.

Principal Particulars

Length overall         199.99 m
Breadth (molded)    32.25 m
Depth (molded)        18.50 m
Gross Tonnage        34,578
Deadweight             60,430 metric tons
Main Engine         MITSUI-MAN B&W Diesel Engine 6S50ME-B9.3 x1set
Service Speed  abt. 14.5 knots
Complement            25 persons
Classification Society    NK
Flag                        Marshall Islands
Date of Delivery    22nd February, 2017

Special Features

 * The vessel has four (4) cranes and five (5) cargo holds, and keeps the superior usability of “Mitsui 56”.
 * The vessel achieves over 60,000 deadweight with Panamax beam and keeps our neo56’s compatibility for ports and trade routes.
 * The vessel is designed for loading various cargos like coal, ore, grain, as well as lengthy/heavy cargo such as steel pipe and hot coil.
 * The new form of the bow and stern makes it possible to keep good performance in rough sea conditions as well as calm sea conditions and shows better maneuverability.
 * The size of hatch opening is the largest for this type of vessel in terms of both length and width.
 * Main Engine, MITSUI-MAN B&W Diesel Engine 6S50ME-B9.3, complying with MARPOL NOx restriction (Tier-II) for exhaust gas emissions, gives superior fuel oil consumption over wide range of output.
 * Considering strengthened restriction for SOx, the ship has low sulfur fuel oil tanks, which are designed for operation in ECA (Emission Control Areas)
 

