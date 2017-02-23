MES Delivers 66,000 DWT Bulk Carrier

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES) completed and delivered a 60,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "INDIGO BREEZE" (MES Hull No. 1926) at its Tamano Works on 22nd February, 2017 to ARIST MARITIME S.A., the Republic of Panama.



This is the 22nd ship of our “neo60BC”, the third Eco-Ship line up of our “neo series”.



Principal Particulars



Length overall 199.99 m

Breadth (molded) 32.25 m

Depth (molded) 18.50 m

Gross Tonnage 34,578

Deadweight 60,430 metric tons

Main Engine MITSUI-MAN B&W Diesel Engine 6S50ME-B9.3 x1set

Service Speed abt. 14.5 knots

Complement 25 persons

Classification Society NK

Flag Marshall Islands

Date of Delivery 22nd February, 2017



Special Features



* The vessel has four (4) cranes and five (5) cargo holds, and keeps the superior usability of “Mitsui 56”.

* The vessel achieves over 60,000 deadweight with Panamax beam and keeps our neo56’s compatibility for ports and trade routes.

* The vessel is designed for loading various cargos like coal, ore, grain, as well as lengthy/heavy cargo such as steel pipe and hot coil.

* The new form of the bow and stern makes it possible to keep good performance in rough sea conditions as well as calm sea conditions and shows better maneuverability.

* The size of hatch opening is the largest for this type of vessel in terms of both length and width.

* Main Engine, MITSUI-MAN B&W Diesel Engine 6S50ME-B9.3, complying with MARPOL NOx restriction (Tier-II) for exhaust gas emissions, gives superior fuel oil consumption over wide range of output.

* Considering strengthened restriction for SOx, the ship has low sulfur fuel oil tanks, which are designed for operation in ECA (Emission Control Areas)

