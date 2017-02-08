Louis Dreyfus Orders Wind Farm Vessel from Cemre

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group (LDA) said it has ordered a wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) from Cemre shipyard in Turkey.

The vessel will be delivered in Q4 2018 and chartered to DONG Energy Wind Power A/S for operations at four wind farms off the German coast (Borkum Riffgrund 1&2, Gode Wind 1&2).

The vessel has been designed in close cooperation with Salt Ship Design to enable technicians to perform maintenance on wind turbines. The ship has an accommodation capacity of a minimum of 60 technicians (in addition to the crew), with onboard immensities including individual cabins, gym, cinema, etc. The technicians will be safely transferred to the wind turbines via a specially designed daughter craft in case of good weather conditions while a state-of-the-art dynamic motion compensated gangway will allow for a fast and secure transfer of the personnel in heavy seas.

The vessel will feature a hybrid propulsion system using a diesel engine and batteries.

“We are proud of this contract with DONG Energy Wind Power A/S, a leading global offshore wind company. This fully achieves our development strategy in the dynamic RME sector. The construction and the operation of this ship rely on the know-how in industrial shipping that we have been developing for the past 20 years. More than ever, we are pursuing our policy to develop high value-added maritime activities" said Edouard Louis-Dreyfus, President of the LOUIS DREYFUS ARMATEURS Group.

This new ship will fly the French RIF flag and will be manned by two crews of 20 to 25 members including at least eight French officers, thus creating a minimum of 16 French officer jobs.

Vessel’s main specifications:

Length Overall: 83 m

Breadth: 19.4 m

Depth molded: 7 m

Draught summer (design): 5 m

Propulsion: Diesel electric propulsion, Dynamic positioning DP2

Accommodation: Capacity of 90 persons including more than 60 wind farm technicians

Vessel’s transfer specifications:

A daughter craft with a capacity of 8 technicians and 1 ton of cargo

A motion compensated gangway (abt 19m range)

A motion compensated crane (1 ton at 23 m)