GasLog LNG Services Selects E-learning Solution
Posted by Michelle Howard
February 23, 2017
Pictured in the center-left, Mr. Theofanis SALLIS, General Manager of Operations of GasLog in Greece, along with Mr. Ioannis ATHANASOPOULOS (center-right), Managing Director of Seagull Greece. On the far left, Mr. Antonios LIAPPIS, Marine HR Manager of GasLog. On the far right, Mrs. Archontia LENI, Competency Assurance Manager of GasLog. (Photo: GasLog)
LNG tanker shipmanagement company GasLog LNG Services Ltd. has selected Seagull Maritime’s e-learning material & Competence Management platform for use fleet-wide, in manning offices and online, along with the Crew Evaluation System for its main office in Greece.
GasLog LNG Services Ltd. currently operates a fleet of 23 LNG tankers with an extensive new building program underway.
“At GasLog we pride ourselves on our outstanding record of safety, both for our people and the environment within which we work. We have a strong proactive approach to safety and continually assess risks and adapt procedures accordingly,” said Theofanis Sallis, General Manager of Operations, GasLog LNG Services Ltd.