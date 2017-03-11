Kongsberg, TKMS, Atlas Elektronik JV for Submarine

From left: Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence Systems, Dr. Peter Feldhaus, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Atlas Elektronik. Photo: Kongsberg Gruppen
Kongsberg, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH(TKMS) and Atlas Elektronik enter into a comprehensive teaming agreement for submarines.
The companies join resources and establish a joint venture company in Norway that will be the international strategic and exclusive supplier of combat systems for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’ submarines.
On February 3rd 2017, the Norwegian Government announced that Germany
was chosen as strategic partner for new submarines, and that Norway enters
into negotiation with prime contractor thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
Following the decision, Kongsberg, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Atlas Elektronik today entered into a comprehensive teaming agreement. As part of this agreement, the partners will establish a new company based in Norway.
Shares in the joint venture will be part-owned by both the Norwegian and German partners. The newly founded company will be responsible, among other things, for the development, production and maintenance of combat systems. This will enable all three partners to jointly offer the full range of services and products to their clients.
“This is a historic milestone for our defence business and a great recognition of our expertise in naval systems. The agreement has a potential of more than NOK 15 billion for Kongsberg in the next decades, and lays the foundation for significant activity and job creation for the Norwegian industry,” says Geir Håøy, President and CEO of Kongsberg.
Having built more than 160 submarines over the last 60 years, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is the world-leading supplier of conventional submarines. Kongsberg has significant experience delivering combat systems. Atlas Elektronik is a leading supplier of sonar systems, weapon control and other key components in submarine combat systems
