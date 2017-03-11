Kongsberg, TKMS, Atlas Elektronik JV for Submarine

Kongsberg, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH(TKMS) and Atlas Elektronik enter into a comprehensive teaming agreement for submarines.

The companies join resources and establish a joint venture company in Norway that will be the international strategic and exclusive supplier of combat systems for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’ submarines.

On February 3rd 2017, the Norwegian Government announced that Germany was chosen as strategic partner for new submarines, and that Norway enters into negotiation with prime contractor thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Following the decision, Kongsberg, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Atlas Elektronik today entered into a comprehensive teaming agreement. As part of this agreement, the partners will establish a new company based in Norway.

Shares in the joint venture will be part-owned by both the Norwegian and German partners. The newly founded company will be responsible, among other things, for the development, production and maintenance of combat systems. This will enable all three partners to jointly offer the full range of services and products to their clients.

“This is a historic milestone for our defence business and a great recognition of our expertise in naval systems. The agreement has a potential of more than NOK 15 billion for Kongsberg in the next decades, and lays the foundation for significant activity and job creation for the Norwegian industry,” says Geir Håøy, President and CEO of Kongsberg.