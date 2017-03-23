ICT Changes Bring Capability Enhancement for Navy

The biggest upgrade of Defence Secret and Protected networks in more than ten years will drive significant change for Navy, with 192 shore locations set to experience major network overhauls.

The magnitude of the program reflects the need for the department’s information footprint to be able to support Defence capability well into the future.

Commodore Jeff Goedecke is the Director General of Business Relationship Management in Communication Information Officer Group said the changes are likely to impact most Navy people in some way.

“At every level of the organisation, we will experience improvements and benefits as the program rolls out.

“There will be improved system reliability, something we will all welcome.

“Some of the immediate benefits will include a quicker network supporting wireless capability, improvements in desktop speed and functionality, a contemporary operating system that offers improvements in timeliness and collaboration, and improved security for standalone networks such as the training networks on which we rely so heavily,” he said.

Many Navy members will receive Microsoft Windows 7 and new desktops, printers and scanners, a package that seeks to improve login times and access.

Windows 7 is the first step in the pathway to Windows 10 which will follow soon after.

Concurrently, Defence is partnered with Telstra to replace the Defence network across 37 5 sites.

With facilities work at bases, also including new 3G/4G mobile phone towers.

Stand alone networks are also being assessed to enhance the cyber security posture in compliance with a whole-of-government policy.

“Centralised processing will consolidate data centres and computing infrastructure providing more security, disaster recovery and improving efficiency,” Commodore Goedecke said.

Separate project arrangements are in train to firstly remediate and then transition the Fleet Information Environment.