Marine Link
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

FMC Establishes Regulatory Reform Task Force

March 13, 2017

 Acting Chairman of the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Michael A. Khouri has designated the agency’s Managing Director, Karen V. Gregory, to serve as Regulatory Reform Officer.

 
Gregory will stand up a Regulatory Reform Task Force that will work to identify burdensome, unnecessary and outdated directives and recommend how they should be remedied.
 
"Relief from regulatory requirements that have outlived their usefulness is one of the easiest contributions the Federal Maritime Commission can make to increased efficiencies and creating economic benefits," said Acting Chairman Khouri. "The positive response from what the Commission ordered recently in terms of creating more realistic filing requirements for service contract amendments demonstrates the benefits that can be achieved from simply asking ‘is there a better way to do this?’"
 
The designation of a Regulatory Review Officer and establishing a Regulatory Reform Task Force is consistent with the intent of the Executive Order issued by President Donald J. Trump on February 24, 2017, the deregulatory spirit of the Shipping Act of 1984 as amended by the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 1998, and agency regulatory review initiatives ongoing since November 4, 2011.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News