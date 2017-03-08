Myanmar Study Looks at Port Data Exchange

A feasibility study looking into the possible expansion of the Northeast Asia Logistics Information Service Network (NEAL-NET) has been undertaken in Myanmar, as part of a project co-funded by International Maritime Organization (IMO) and China.

A team of consultants in Myanmar (5-6 March) met a range of stakeholders in the region and made a site visit to the port of Yangon.

The aim is to gain a better understanding of existing systems of port logistics information and to identify the port or ports where NEAL-NET could be implemented. This is the second feasibility study made in the region, following one in Cambodia in February.

NEAL-NET was established in 2010 by China, Japan and the Republic of Korea as a transnational, non-profit cooperative mechanism for logistics information exchange and technological cooperation.

The envisaged expansion of NEAL-NET is expected to support the implementation of the revised Facilitation Convention, which will require public authorities to establish systems for the electronic exchange of information relating to ships’ cargo, crew and passengers, by 8 April 2019.

Once the feasibility studies have been completed, the countries concerned will be able to identify the technical and financial needs for possible inclusion in the NEAL-NET mechanism and will be in a position to apply for relevant funding from national or international institutions. IMO previously conducted national seminars on “Electronic means for the clearance of ships and use of the single window concept” in Cambodia (2014) and Myanmar (2013).