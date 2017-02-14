US Coast Guard Finalizes Report on Death of Coast Guard Recruit

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it finalized its Major Incident Investigation (MII) Report into the July 2016 death of a Coast Guard recruit at Coast Guard Training Center (TRACEN) Cape May, N.J. Seaman Recruit Aaron Redd died July 7, 2016, after collapsing at the training center during an initial fitness assessment run with his recruit company.

In its summary findings, the MII board found that Redd’s death was the result of a heat-related illness exacerbated by an underlying medical condition. The condition is not disqualifying from the military. While the MII board also found that the Coast Guard followed established policy, TRACEN Cape May strengthened practices and procedures with regard to in-processing recruits to improve safety for all.

“Any loss of life is a cause for reflection, so we want to do whatever we can to increase the level of safety at our training facilities,” said Rear Adm. David G. Throop, commander, Force Readiness Command.

“This tragic and sudden event was the impetus for a thorough review of our safety policies,” said Capt. Owen Gibbons, commanding officer, TRACEN Cape May. “Families trust us with the care of their loved ones while they are here and we owe it to them to ensure we are providing the safest training environment possible.”

Redd, 21, from Stafford, Va., collapsed after completing the 1.5-mile run portion of his initial physical fitness assessment, July 1, 2016. Coast Guard medical personnel provided first aid before transporting him to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J. Redd died July 7, 2016.

Redd enlisted in the Coast Guard June 28, 2016, and was a member of Recruit Company Delta-193.