Furuno Debuts LCD Radar 1815

With a long history of bringing the very best in Radar technology to both the commercial and recreational markets, Furuno is once again set to raise eyebrows and expectations with the introduction of the new, standalone Color LCD Radar Model 1815. The Furuno 1815 assembles some of the very best features of their newer commercial and network models, and presents them in a durable standalone Radar package with an 8.4” color LCD screen and stylish, low-profile 4kW radome antenna.



The 1815 is designed for a wide variety of vessels, including pleasure craft, workboats and small fishing boats that require an easy-to-use, true color Radar at an affordable price point. The unit allows you to select from several adjustable display colors to ensure that it can be easily seen in a variety of conditions, from daylight to the dark of night. The gimbal mount allows the display to swivel when desktop mounted, allowing the user to adjust the display angle for optimal viewing comfort. Overhead mounts are available for added flexibility or you can flush mount it with a simple 5” hole saw.



This compact Radar incorporates many of Furuno’s latest Radar features, including Furuno’s Fast Target Tracking (TT) function, which allows the user to manually or automatically track up to 10 targets. Tracked target speed and vector display is available in seconds, making quick work of assessing hazards from approaching or moving targets. In addition to TT, the 1815 can also display up to 100 AIS targets when interfaced with an AIS Receiver and applicable sensors. Another useful feature is Furuno’s proprietary True Trail mode. With True Trails, moving objects will show a gradation trail of the target in their wake, making it possible to gauge the directional movement of targets at a glance.



The 1815 also utilizes Furuno’s True View mode to make reading the display more intuitive. For example, when your vessel is turning, the echoes stay consistent on the display, so you can constantly see the targets on the screen, without waiting for them to update after the turn. This mode proves to be especially useful when you are turning to avoid hazardous targets.



The automatic gain reduction on the 1815 makes use of algorithms that have been refined over many decades of Furuno experience and innovation. This means the 1815 is second to none in clutter rejection. With no input from the user, this Radar will automatically eliminate unnecessary echoes and present a clear display image with every sweep of its antenna. This ensures that you will be able to acquire other vessels, buoys and objects on the sea surface in good weather, or when sudden fog and storms make the visibility poor.

