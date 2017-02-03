Marine Link
Gladding-Hearn Delivers to Michigan Pilots

February 3, 2017

The Lake Pilots Association, District 2, in Port Huron, Mich., has accepted delivery of Huron Spirit, a new Chesapeake Class pilot boat from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation

 
With a length overall of 52.5’, a beam of 16.7’, and a draft of 4.8’, the all-aluminum pilot boat features the C. Raymond Hunt-designed Deep V hull. It is powered by twin Cummins (CMI) QSM11 diesel engines, each delivering 602 Bhp at 2300 rpm and a top speed of 25 knots. A Humphree interceptor, with automatic trim optimization, is installed at the transom. Diesel capacity is 690 gallons, which, shipyard officials say, will provide a range of at least 350 miles at an economical speed of about 20 knots. 
 
The engines turn 5-blade NiBrAl propellers via Twin Disc MGX-5114A “Quickshift” gears.
 
The wheelhouse, flush-mounted to the deck amidships and with forward-leaning front windows, is outfitted with Llebroc seats and a settee and is heated by two Heatercraft 40,000 Btu units. The forecastle also includes a 40,000 Btu heater, along with a settee, portable head, and built-in storage cabinets. 
 
Outside of the wheelhouse, the handrails and foredeck are heated by a 120,000 Btu diesel-fired heater. There are boarding platforms on the roof and port and starboard on the foredeck. At the transom are throttle and steering controls, and a winch-operated, rotating davit over a recessed platform for rescue operations. 
 
Huron Spirit
Hull Type: Chesapeake Class Deep-V monohull
Owner: Lake Pilots Association, District 2
Builder: Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation
Architect: C. Raymond Hunt Associates
Vessel length: 52.5 feet  
Vessel beam: 16.7 feet
Vessel depth: 8.5 feet
Vessel draft: 4.8 feet
Date launched: November 8, 2016
Date delivered: November 13, 2016
Propulsion equipment
Main engines: (2) Cummins QSM11 diesel engines; each 602 Bhp at 2300 rpm
Gears: (2) Twin Disc MGX 5114A Quick Shift 
Propellers: (2) Bruntons 30" 5-blade NiBrAl
Engine controls: Twin Disc EC300 Quick Shift electronic controls, located at helm station in pilothouse and at the aft-deck docking station
Other Equipment
Steering system: Seastar hydraulic; Humphree's interceptor system w/Automatic Trim Optimization  
Electronics
Supplier: MacDougals Cape Code Marine Service, Falmouth, MA 
Installer: Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding
Radar: Furuno MFD12, 12" LCD radar/plotter; Furuno DRS12 radar  
VHF: 2 Standard Marine GX5500
GPS: Furuno FA-150 Class 1 AIS w/ GPS antenna
Depth sounder: Furuno DFF1 Navnet
Compass: 5" Ritchie
Sewage system: (1) West Marine Runabout 962, 2.5 gal portable toilet  
 
Capacities
Fuel: 690 U.S. gal 
Sewage holding tank: 2.5 U.S. gal. porta-potty  
Crew size: Captain & deckhand
Speed (loaded): 25 knots
Air conditioning: (3) 40,000 Btu Heater Craft HVAC fan coil units (2 in pilothouse, 1 in forecastle) 
Heating system: Espar 120,000 Btu diesel hydronic heater
Other systems of importance
Pilot-boarding platforms located at the bow and pilothouse roof; winch-operated hinged rescue basket, w/ rescue access at transom; Llebroc seats in pilothouse; heated handrails and deck
 
