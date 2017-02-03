Gladding-Hearn Delivers to Michigan Pilots

The Lake Pilots Association, District 2, in Port Huron, Mich., has accepted delivery of Huron Spirit, a new Chesapeake Class pilot boat from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation.

With a length overall of 52.5', a beam of 16.7', and a draft of 4.8', the all-aluminum pilot boat features the C. Raymond Hunt-designed Deep V hull. It is powered by twin Cummins QSM11 diesel engines, each delivering 602 Bhp at 2300 rpm and a top speed of 25 knots. A Humphree interceptor, with automatic trim optimization, is installed at the transom. Diesel capacity is 690 gallons, which, shipyard officials say, will provide a range of at least 350 miles at an economical speed of about 20 knots.

The engines turn 5-blade NiBrAl propellers via Twin Disc MGX-5114A “Quickshift” gears.

The wheelhouse, flush-mounted to the deck amidships and with forward-leaning front windows, is outfitted with Llebroc seats and a settee and is heated by two Heatercraft 40,000 Btu units. The forecastle also includes a 40,000 Btu heater, along with a settee, portable head, and built-in storage cabinets.

Outside of the wheelhouse, the handrails and foredeck are heated by a 120,000 Btu diesel-fired heater. There are boarding platforms on the roof and port and starboard on the foredeck. At the transom are throttle and steering controls, and a winch-operated, rotating davit over a recessed platform for rescue operations.

Huron Spirit

Hull Type: Chesapeake Class Deep-V monohull

Owner: Lake Pilots Association, District 2

Builder: Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation

Architect: C. Raymond Hunt Associates

Vessel length: 52.5 feet

Vessel beam: 16.7 feet

Vessel depth: 8.5 feet

Vessel draft: 4.8 feet

Date launched: November 8, 2016

Date delivered: November 13, 2016

Propulsion equipment

Main engines: (2) Cummins QSM11 diesel engines; each 602 Bhp at 2300 rpm

Gears: (2) Twin Disc MGX 5114A Quick Shift

Propellers: (2) Bruntons 30" 5-blade NiBrAl

Engine controls: Twin Disc EC300 Quick Shift electronic controls, located at helm station in pilothouse and at the aft-deck docking station

Other Equipment

Steering system: Seastar hydraulic; Humphree's interceptor system w/Automatic Trim Optimization

Electronics

Supplier: MacDougals Cape Code Marine Service, Falmouth, MA

Installer: Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding

Radar: Furuno MFD12, 12" LCD radar/plotter; Furuno DRS12 radar

VHF: 2 Standard Marine GX5500

GPS: Furuno FA-150 Class 1 AIS w/ GPS antenna

Depth sounder: Furuno DFF1 Navnet

Compass: 5" Ritchie

Sewage system: (1) West Marine Runabout 962, 2.5 gal portable toilet

Capacities

Fuel: 690 U.S. gal

Sewage holding tank: 2.5 U.S. gal. porta-potty

Crew size: Captain & deckhand

Speed (loaded): 25 knots

Air conditioning: (3) 40,000 Btu Heater Craft HVAC fan coil units (2 in pilothouse, 1 in forecastle)

Heating system: Espar 120,000 Btu diesel hydronic heater



Other systems of importance

Pilot-boarding platforms located at the bow and pilothouse roof; winch-operated hinged rescue basket, w/ rescue access at transom; Llebroc seats in pilothouse; heated handrails and deck