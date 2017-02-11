Baleària repowers high-speed ship ‘Jaume II’

Baleària repowers the high-speed ship ‘Jaume II’ to improve its energy efficiency, reliability and service. The investment totaling more than 5.5 million euros is part of the shipping line’s fleet modernization process. The work will be done at the Astilleros del Guadalquivir shipyard as an agreement has been reached with them to handle all stranding operations for its fast ferries.



Work began this week to repower Baleària’s fast ferry Jaume II at the Astilleros del Guadalquivir shipyard, where the four main engines will be replaced to improve its propulsion system and reduce fuel consumption and contaminating emissions. The installation of new engines, which is valued at more than 5.5 million euros, is part of the company’s investment plan to modernize its fleet and be able to guarantee better customer service.



The Chairman of Baleària, Adolfo Utor, has said the new engines “will be 10% more energy efficient,” which will make it possible to reduce NOx emissions by more than 70%. Utor also mentioned that this intervention will increase the reliability and speed of the ship, which “will be capable of maintaining a cruise speed of 35 knots”.



Besides the repowering work, the interior areas of the ship will be reformed for better comfort and a more up-to-date look. All of the seats and carpeting in the halls will be replaced, a superior quality hall will be prepared, the cafés and counters will be reformed and more light will be installed in all passenger areas on the boat.



The ship, which has a capacity for 600 passengers, features a length of 81 meters and a beam of 26, offers standard and luxury seating and is equipped with a café, shop and services to carry pets and people with reduced mobility, among others.



It is worth mentioning that Baleària already repowered and comprehensively overhauled the interior of its fast ferry Avemar Dos, which operates the Ceuta-Algeciras line, last year to offer passengers greater comfort and speed during the route. The company invested more than 7.5 million euros in this improvement work.



Astilleros Guadalquivir Agreements

On the other hand, Baleària has reached an agreement with the shipyard Astilleros del Guadalquivir to handle annual strandings or repairs of its fast ferries over the next four years. In order to comply, the shipyard must reconvert three of its current slipways in the upcoming months to accommodate greater capacity. This work will make it possible to strand ships with lengths of up to 90 meters and beams of 28 meters.