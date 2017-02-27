ISS wins global Hurtigruten contract

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS), the world’s leading maritime and logistics service provider, has won a global port agency contract with Hurtigruten, a world leader in expedition travel.



The new business sees ISS providing Hurtigruten with port agency services across the globe for up to four years, as well as helping to support and advise the company with the management of its rapid worldwide expansion plans. In addition, ISS will provide hands-on advice on hotel operations, shore excursions and itinerary planning.



As the world leader in expedition cruises, Hurtigruten operates along Norway’s western and northern coast and also offers explorer cruises to Antarctica, Greenland and Iceland. The company’s current growth plans include major expansion for its Antarctica operation for the 2018 season, featuring three vessels, plus focus on its Canadian Arctic operation. An even more extensive programme in Extreme Northern Europe and new warm water programmes are also in the pipeline.



ISS’ global network will ensure Hurtigruten has consistent, compliant and reliable port agency services in some of the world’s most remote and challenging ports from Spitsbergen to South Georgia, and Antarctic landings in isolated locations.



ISS’ Cruise Hub in Greece will oversee the smooth set up and operation of Hurtigruten’s port agency as well as analyse key data from YourISS2, ISS’ comprehensive port agency management application, to provide Hurtigruten with greater cost control and transparency. The Cruise Hub will also ensure that all ISS offices and partners are bound by ISS’ cruise KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), covering communication, financial and service standards to provide the highest levels of customer service.



“We are very pleased to establish a close and global co-operation with the leading maritime service provider, strengthening our operation with ISS’ knowledge and dedicated focus towards our specialised part of the industry”, says Tor Geir Engebretsen, COO/SVP Maritime Operations in Hurtigruten.



“We have rapid expansion plans, further strengthening Hurtigruten’s position as the world leader in expedition travel. With the introduction of our ground-breaking new vessels, the world’s first hybrid powered explorer ships, we have even more possibilities in our future global expansion.” adds Engebretsen.



Adds Grant Holmes, VP Cruise Solutions, ISS: “I am delighted to win this truly global business with Hurtigruten which not only provides the company with a port agency standard that matches the ambition of its rapid expansion plans, but also sees ISS working as its strategic business partner and advisor, leading port agency services in the expedition cruise sector.”

