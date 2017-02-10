CMA CGM Improves India Middle East – East Africa Links

In line with operational excellence and operating cost discipline, CMA CGM Group wishes to share with you the changes concerning our 2 direct weekly services connecting India Middle East Gulf to East Africa strategic markets

Starting February 20th, 2017, we have decided to upgrade our products as follows:

2 direct weekly services with a combined fleet of 9 vessels up to 3,500 TEU, 12 ports of call

Swahili Express service will be dedicated to Kenya and Tanzania markets with very fast transit times. Mombasa will be reached from Mundra in 12 days and Dar Es Salaam in 14 days.

Noura Express service will have an improved transit time to Somalia by 4 days. Mogadishu port will be reached in 7 days from Jebel Ali and in 17 days from Mundra.

SWAHILI service: As from m/v CHIEF at Nhava Sheva on February 24th, 2017, Swahili service will be operated with 4 vessels. We will add Mombasa direct call in complement to the current Dar Es Salaam call. The port coverage at origin will be upgraded with 2 direct port calls in India. Longoni and Zanzibar calls are discontinued.

Port coverage: Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Jebel Ali – Khor Fakkan – Mombasa – Dar Es Salaam – Nhava Sheva

In addition to the significant service improvements and transit times on Swahili service to East Africa, our product dedicated to Somalia and Indian Ocean with Noura service will be upgraded as well.

NOURA service: As from m/v KETA on February 20th, 2017, Noura service will be operated with 5 vessels of 2,200 TEU. The service to Mogadishu will have significantly improved transit times. Longoni and Zanzibar port calls transferred from Swahili will be continued on Noura. Port Victoria call remains unchanged.

Port coverage: Khor Fakkan – Jebel Ali – Mogadishu – Longoni – Zanzibar – Port Victoria – Khor Fakkan