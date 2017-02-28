Inmarsat Signs Service Deal with Radio Holland

Inmarsat, a provider of global mobile satellite communications services, has signed a service and installation agreement with Radio Holland to support strong customer demand for rapid migration from Ku-based XpressLink to Fleet Xpress services. Radio Holland is a specialist in installing and maintaining maritime communications, navigation and automation systems along the global shipping routes.



The non-exclusive agreement augments Inmarsat’s existing service partner and VAR arrangements, reflecting a specific need to draw on the extensive Radio Holland support network to accelerate the installation of Fleet Xpress on a global scale.



“Fleet Xpress is currently installed at a rate of around 150 vessels every month, with the split being half new installations and half upgrades,” said Trond Leira, Senior Vice President, Service Delivery and Customer Support, Inmarsat. “We expect this number to increase in 2017 and our priority is to ensure that installation of Fleet Xpress keeps pace with demand. The agreement with Radio Holland extends the Inmarsat service network and brings access to a pool of experienced, skilled engineers in the world’s busiest ports.”



Dennis Mol, COO of Radio Holland Group: “As a connectivity solution and service provider, Radio Holland adds its competences and installation capacity to the migration of XpressLink to Fleet Xpress through this partnership with Inmarsat. With our network of more than 80 offices, we are able to work with Inmarsat on a global level. We provide installations, upgrades and yearly services of GX/FX systems. During our 100 years of history, Radio Holland always has been a frontrunner in implementing the latest technology developments on board vessels and supporting changing customer requirements.”



Fleet Xpress has unleashed the power of big data to enhance vessel efficiency, delivering transformational but cost-controlled connectivity that is also bringing life-changing benefits to crew working at sea.



“Extra support resources were essential to meet expectations that thousands of vessels would require Fleet Xpress installation and servicing in the years ahead, as the industry shifted decisively towards high-speed broadband, data-heavy digital services and the Internet of Things,” said Leira. “By drawing on its partner’s engineering resources, Fleet Xpress can be factored into Radio Holland technical service visits, he added.”



We are working with Radio Holland to ensure their service engineers across the globe are fully certified in line with Inmarsat’s quality standards for Fleet Xpress. Training has already begun and involves 3-5 days in the classroom, verified through on the job training and leading to final certification by Inmarsat.”