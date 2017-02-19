FUSION Wins NMMA Innovation Award

FUSION announced today that its STEREOACTIVE purpose-builtportable marine stereo has won the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award in the Watersport Equipmentcategory at the 2017 Miami International Boat Show.



The Innovation Awards program, organized by the NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), recognizes exceptionally innovative, new consumer marine products that best meet the criteria of “Having innovative distinction from other products currently manufactured in the marine industry; providing benefit to the marine industry and/or consumer; providing practicality of use; and are cost-effective.”



“We are very proud of the passion and dedication our design and engineering team has put into STEREOACTIVE and are deeply honored to be recognized by the NMMA,” said Chris Baird, managing director of FUSION Entertainment. “After 10 years in the industry, we really wanted to push the boundaries and enable smaller boats to easily and cost effectively add quality, purpose-built entertainment to their vessel. When we created STEREOACTIVE,we designed an audio entertainment system that was engineered for the ocean, but is just as practical to use 365 days a year in any outdoor or indoor application. STEREOACTIVE was recently nominated for a DAME shortly after its launch at Surf Expo in Orlando following on the heels of an award at PADDLE Expo, but this is the first award given directly by our peers in the marine industry and we are so grateful.”



FUSION STEREOACTIVE is the world’s first purpose-built portable marine stereo. With built-in Bluetooth audio streaming, AM/FM radio with weatherband available in the U.S. and USB audio playback, STEREOACTIVE is packed with features. The new compact stereo systemis designed for the challenges of life on the water and tuned to deliver crystal clear audio that enhances any activity. Featuring the unique Puck mount system, users can easily and securely attach the stereo to any paddleboard, kayak, canoe, boat or even hot tub. To keep valuables safe from the elements, FUSION has also engineered the ACTIVESAFE, which will securely house any smartphone, vehicle keys, bank cards or loose change. In the unlikely event that the STEREOACTIVEbecomes detached from the Puck mount, both the STEREOACTIVE and ACTIVESAFE float, keeping the stereo and valuables safe from the depths below.



Engineered to distribute quality audio for a more personalized listing experience, the custom designed speakers, large surface passive radiator, precisely calculated internal volume matched with the Class-D amplifier deliver a powerfully 40 Watts of professional audio. With a long-life battery, STEREOACTIVE will keep music playing for up to 20 hours and can recharge to full power within 3 hours.