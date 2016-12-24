Marine Link
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Woman Medevaced from Cruise Ship

December 24, 2016

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter Photo USCG

The Coast Guard medevaced a 36-year-old woman from the cruise ship Norwegian Dawn 110 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 3:20 p.m. that a cruise ship crewmember, Shirlee Magsino, had been suffering from abdominal pain.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew at 4:41 p.m.

The MH-65 aircrew arrived on scene at 6:23 p.m. and transferred Magsino to Emergency Services at the New Orleans International Airport at 7:55 p.m.

Magsino was reported in stable condition and transferred to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

 

Email


