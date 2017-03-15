Meyer's Group Orders Tugs for New Panama Canal Locks

The Meyer's Group has ordered two Damen ASD 2913 Tugs to operate in the newly expanded Panama Canal.

At an official signing ceremony at the Panama Maritime XIII World Conference, Michel Mittelmeyer, Chief Executive Officer said the Meyer’s Group was awarded a contract last year to offer towage support in the new Panama Canal locks. These new tugs fulfill the requirements of the Panama Canal Authority as more powerful vessels, of at least 80 metric tons bollard pull, are needed given the ever-increasing size of vessels, added Mittelmeyer.

These two additions will give the company an 11-strong fleet, and six of these are Damen vessels.

In 2012, the Meyer's Group bought two Damen ASD 2810 Tugs and an ASD 3212. But before this, the company had also chartered many Damen vessels.

The latest two additions, Arcangel San Rafael and Arcangel San Gabriel, will join the fleet in May and August.

“The company really wants to maintain a very new fleet in Panama,” Mittelmeyer said. “With the Panama Canal expansion there has been a substantial pick-up in activity. And even though there maybe fewer feeder vessels, these are being replaced with the mega containerships and tankers, hence the need for stronger, versatile tugs.”

Damen could also provide a fast delivery time for the vessels, which are being customized with aft winches and FiFi 1.

Two Damen ASD Tugs – Virgen del Valle and Meyers Evo are deployed in Colon servicing the oil terminal of Las Minas and the Colon Container Terminal. Arcangel San Miguel is operating in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica.