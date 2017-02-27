Marine Link
Monday, February 27, 2017

Multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant launched

February 27, 2017

Adhémar de Saint-Venant Photo JAN DE NUL

AVIC shipyard in Weihai, China launched Jan De Nul Group’s new multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant. The sister vessel, Daniel Bernoulli, will be launched in March 2017.

To perform a variety of functions, different mission equipment is available and can be installed on the vessels: subsea rock installation through an inclined fall pipe or a flexible fall pipe; subsea trenching, installation of cables and umbilicals; installation works by means of a heave compensated crane etc ... This definitely makes them unique.

To safely and efficiently perform these functions the vessels are provided with Dynamic Positioning (DP2), a fully diesel-electric machinery arrangement, a comfortable accommodation for 60 persons and a SPS notation. The Adhémar de Saint-Venant has a ‘STRENGTHBOTTOM’ class notation; this allows the vessel to be beached, enabling e.g. cable installation works in very shallow waters.

Over the past eight years Jan De Nul Group has considerably expanded its fleet and as a result the group now owns the most state-of-the-art dredging fleet in the world. Nowadays Jan De Nul Group is adjusting its investment strategy and is now more than ever focusing on niche markets. The construction of multipurpose vessels allows Jan De Nul to better meet the clients’ requests to have a project executed by one contractor or one vessel and to reduce the mobilization costs for its clients.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Deadweight               6,200 tonnes
Length o.a.                 96 m
Breadth                     22 m
Dynamic Positioning         DP2
Propulsion Power         2 X 1,250 kW
Bow thruster power       2 X 1,250 kW
Total installed diesel power 6,800 kW
Speed                      11.5 kn
Accommodation               60


ROCK INSTALLATION EQUIPMENT
 
Rock carrying capacity    5,100 tonnes
Max fall pipe depth         600 m
Inclined fall pipe diam   1,800 mm

CABLE INSTALLATION EQUIPMENT
 
Turntable capacity        4,000 tonnes
Basket diameter            16.8 m

