MPI Installs All Turbines at Nordergründe

Following the successful installation of the foundations earlier this year, MPI has now informed that their wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) MPI Enterprise has completed the installation of 18 6.2M126 Senvion turbines at the Nordergründe offshore windfarm.



Once commissioned, the wind farm will have an installed capacity of approximately 111 megawatt and will be able to supply more than 70,000 households with power in a year. The Nordergründe offshore windfarm has been built in water up to ten metres in depth within the 12 sea mile zone of the German North Sea. It is located 15 kilometres north-east of the island of Wangerooge.



MPI Enterprise is the newest addition to the company’s WTIV fleet. Built in 2011, and acquired in January 2015, the vessel has brought an additional spread of services and flexibility to MPI’s existing array of vessels. Key features include the vessel’s removable spudcans and jacking speed of 1.00 metre/minute in water depths up to 45 metres.



