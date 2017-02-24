China Sells Ships Online

Chinese Maritime Court has sold five vessels of bankrupt Wenzhou Shipping, subsidiary of Zhejiang Shipping Group, through online auctions on Taobao.com for a a total price of $22.81m.

The auctioned ships include 2011-built 57,000-dwt supramax bulker Zhe Hai 167, 2009-built 33,400-dwt handysize bulker Zhe Hai 162, 2009-built 23,500-dwt handysize bulker Zhe Hai 156 , a tugboat and an oil barge

Singapore-based company Varada One's vessel was auctioned off on online shopping platform Taobao for $11.7, Xinhua news agency reported.

The VLCC Varada Blessing is 1993-built, 300,000 dwt tanker.