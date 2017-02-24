Marine Link
Friday, February 24, 2017

China Sells Ships Online

February 24, 2017

Image: Varada Marine Group

Image: Varada Marine Group

Chinese Maritime Court has sold five vessels of bankrupt Wenzhou Shipping, subsidiary of Zhejiang Shipping Group,  through online auctions on Taobao.com  for a  a total price of $22.81m.

 
The auctioned ships include 2011-built 57,000-dwt supramax bulker Zhe Hai 167, 2009-built 33,400-dwt handysize bulker Zhe Hai 162, 2009-built 23,500-dwt handysize bulker Zhe Hai 156 , a tugboat  and an oil barge
 
Singapore-based company Varada One's vessel was auctioned off on online shopping platform Taobao  for $11.7,  Xinhua news agency reported.
 
The VLCC Varada Blessing is 1993-built, 300,000 dwt tanker. 
 
According to the Xinhua report, courts in China are now increasingly auctioning seized property online. More than 120 courts in Guangdong have registered on Taobao's judicial sales platform, with online auction sales by the sector in the province jumping from 100 million yuan in 2014 to 10 billion yuan in 2016.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News