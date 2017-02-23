Transas, Japan Radio Company Announce Strategic Partnership

The strategic partnership will drive growth and accelerate innovation. Industry-leading solutions and services capabilities will deliver differentiated customer value.

The two industry-leading companies will work together in research and development, product distribution and project collaboration.

The technical cooperation will be strongly reinforced including development of innovative solutions and will bring together the best hardware and best software to produce next-generation of e-Navigation products and solutions.

The multi-faceted relationship will offer customers the best of both companies: ship navigation solutions for SOLAS and non-SOLAS markets, charts and data applications, fleet operations, simulation & ship traffic solutions and global support capabilities. The partnership will also see the launch of new products and services.

Among the first projects are collaboration on the joint design and development of new ECS product line, new radar products and the automated ship integrated into the global monitoring model.

Using Alphatrons' integration capabilities, the JRC's hardware capabilities and Transas software and R&D, the partnership represents the best of breed for the de facto direction for maritime solutions and systems.

"A strategic partnership with a leading player like JRC is the ideal platform for developing a new way forward in the maritime industry. Together we will be able to answer the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and deliver advantages of the powerful ecosystem THESIS offers, while driving efficiency and productivity," said Frank Coles, Transas CEO.

"This global strategic partnership is as a logical consequence that two destinies meet. The exciting partnership starts and makes not only navigation future but also new era of shipping," said Jun Nakazawa, GM JRC Marine system business.