FMC Green Lights Miami Terminal Partnership

An agreement between two marine terminal companies located at the Port of Miami will go into force on December 31, 2016, permitting those parties to seek cooperation and commonality in both business and operating matters.

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) voted Thursday not to prevent the Miami Marine Terminal Conference Agreement from taking effect.

The South Florida Container Terminal and the Port of Miami Terminal Operating Company filed the agreement on November 16, 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies may establish a variety of common rates, rules and practices as well as to meet to discuss these matters.

“These two facilities are located in very close proximity to one another and allowing the entities that operate them the ability to communicate on a number of different topics creates an opportunity to achieve efficiencies that potentially can benefit both the Port of Miami and the shipping public more broadly,” stated FMC Chairman Mario Cordero.

While discussion agreements among ocean carriers are commonly filed at the FMC, agreements between terminal operating companies have been less common to date.

“We are always interested in receiving well-crafted proposals that seek discussion agreement authority that is narrowly tailored to achieve efficiencies,” Cordero said.