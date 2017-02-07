Petrobras:P-66 leaves shipyard for Lula field

On Saturday (February 4), the floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) P-66 left the Brasfels shipyard in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. It is now heading to the Lula Sul module in the Lula field, Santos Basin pre-salt, where it is expected to arrive in the next few days. The production system will come online after the vessel has been moored and the first production well has been connected.



P-66 is the Lula Consortium’s first FPSO to be deployed in the Santos Basin pre-salt. It was assembled at the Brasfels shipyard in Angra dos Reis, where the equipment and systems were also tested.



The FPSO will separate the oil from the gas and water during the production process, storing it in tanks, and finally transferring it into oil tankers, which will then transport it. P-66 will be connected to 10 production wells and 8 injector wells, and it will be able to process up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day and 6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.



Lula field is located within the BM-S-11 concession area, operated by Petrobras (65%) in partnership with BG E&P Brasil (25%), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (25%), and Petrogal Brasil (10%).



P-66 details:

Oil processing: 150,000 barrels per day;

Gas treatment and compression: 6 million m³ per day;

Injection water treatment: 181,100 barrels per day;

Oil storage capacity: 1.67 million barrels;

Mooring water depth: 2,200 meters;

Total length: 288 meters;

Width: 54 meters;

Height: 31.5 meters.

