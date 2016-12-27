Marine Link
Petterson Named Great Lakes CEO

December 27, 2016

The Board of Directors of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, provider of dredging, environmental and remediation services, announced the selection of Lasse Petterson as CEO, as well as his appointment to the company’s board of directors. 
 
Petterson will join the Board immediately and assume the role of chief executive officer once his application for U.S. citizenship, as required by the Jones Act, is finalized, which is expected in Q1 2017. During this time, Lasse and current CEO Jonathan Berger will work to ensure a seamless transition.
 
Petterson brings to the role 35 years of experience in the engineering, construction and maritime industries. Over the tenure of his career, he gained considerable international experience while working and living in Norway, Asia and the United Kingdom to oversee operations and major projects in Australia, Middle East and South America. Most recently, he served as a private consultant to clients in the oil and gas sector. Petterson served as chief operating officer and executive vice president at Chicago Bridge and Iron (CB&I) from 2009 to 2013. Reporting directly to the CEO, he was responsible for all of CB&I's engineering, procurement and construction project operations and sales. 
 
Prior to CB&I, Petterson was CEO of Gearbulk, Ltd., a privately held company that owns and operates a fleet of gantry craned open hatch bulk vessels. He was also president and COO of AMEC Inc. Americas, a subsidiary of AMEC plc, a British multinational consulting, engineering and project management company. Prior to joining AMEC, Petterson served in various executive and operational positions for Aker Maritime, Inc., the deepwater division of Aker Maritime ASA of Norway over the course of 20 years. He spent the first nine years of his career in various positions at Norwegian Contractors, an offshore oil and gas platform contractor. Petterson holds both master's and bachelor's degrees from the Norwegian University of Technology.
