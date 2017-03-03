ECDIS Release New ACAT Courses

ECDIS Ltd have extended its Type Specific ECDIS ACAT (Annual Competency Assurance Training) portfolio to include the new JRC 7201/9201 and Furuno FMD ECDIS.

Available online as well as the new offline downloadable version, ECDIS ACAT is used daily by shipping companies globally. At an average of only £8 per officer per year, the not-for-profit ACAT courses are fast becoming an essential tool for refreshing all training crew in the safe and efficient use of their onboard ECDIS systems.

"The idea of ECDIS ACAT came from the realization that crew may use their ECDIS systems for many years after their initial Generic training. Companies and vessels have no way of keeping track of their knowledge and ensuring the safety of their crew. With ACAT, ship managers can review, in real-time, the competency levels of their crew by seeing where their weaknesses are. There is significant evidence now that albeit trained and certificated, crews still don't understand the key navigation menus which is failing them during inspections.