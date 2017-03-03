Marine Link
San Diego Yards Win Navy Repair Deals

 BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California (N00024-16-D-4419); Continental Maritime of San Diego, San Diego, California (N00024-16-D-4420); and General Dynamics, National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California (N00024-16-D-4421), are being awarded a combined $383,058,661 firm-fixed-price modifications to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contracts to exercise an option for complex, emergent and continuous maintenance, repair, modernization and Chief of Naval Operations availabilities on amphibious ships homeported in San Diego, California. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, at contractor facilities or Naval Base San Diego, and is expected to be completed by March 2018. No funding is being obligated at the time of award.  The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

