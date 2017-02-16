Lift Boat Crew Rescued in US Gulf

Four crewmembers aboard the lift boat Superior Trust were rescued after the vessel became unstable near Southwest Pass, La., Wednesday.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call early Wednesday morning reporting one of the Superior Trust’s legs failed and made contact with a natural gas platform ’s walkway resulting in approximately 10 gallons of oil discharge

Coast Guard Station Venice launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew that arrived on scene and transported the Superior Trust crew back to shore. There were no reported injuries.

Coast Guard Cutter Brant crewmembers later arrived on scene to monitor the lift boat, and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 aircrew conducted an over flight.

Superior Energy is developing a salvage plan to recover the Superior Trust and has a pollution cleanup company on standby.

I.G. Petroleum, L.L.C., is deploying a vessel to survey the damage to the platform and begin repairs.