Sunday, February 26, 2017

Fewer Bunkers in Rotterdam in 2016

February 26, 2017

Photo: The port of Rotterdam

 In 2016 the sale of bunker oil - fuel for shipping - in the Rotterdam bunker port diminished from 10.6 million m3 to 10.1 million m3. 

 
There is no reason known for this decline. For the first time, ships bunkered a sea-going vessel with LNG, liquefied natural gas, in Rotterdam.
 
Every year, some 11 million m3 of bunker fuel is supplied to vessels in Rotterdam. In Rotterdam, every imaginable fuel can be obtained in huge quantities.
 
The port of Rotterdam is Europe’s largest bunkering port, as well as one of the top three bunkering ports worldwide. Every year, some 11 million m3 of bunker fuel is supplied to vessels in Rotterdam. 
 
In Rotterdam, every imaginable fuel can be obtained in huge quantities: from HFO to bio fuels. In addition, Rotterdam is the first port in Europe where ships can bunker LNG (liquefied natural gas).
 
