Indian Ministry of Shipping Updates on Sagarmala Program

Sagarmala Programme, an ambitious port-led infrastructure development programme of the government to harness India’s 7,500-km, is now moving from the conceptualization and planning to the implementation stage.

The National Perspective Plan (NPP), for the comprehensive development of India’s coastline and maritime sector, has been prepared and was released at the maiden Maritime India Summit 2016, on 14th April, 2016, by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

As part of Sagarmala, more than 400 projects, at an estimated infrastructure investment of more than Rs. 7 lack crore, have been identified across the areas of port modernization & new port development, port connectivity enhancement, port-linked industrialization and coastal community development.

These projects will be implemented by relevant Central Ministries, State Governments, Ports and other agencies primarily through the private or PPP mode.

The Sagarmala Development Company (SDC) was incorporated on 31stAugust 2016, after receiving Cabinet approval on 20thJuly 2016, for providing equity support to residual projects under Sagarmala.

Master Plans have been finalized for the 12 major ports . Based on the same, 142 port capacity expansion projects (total cost: Rs. 91,434 cr.) have been identified for implementation over the next 20 years.

Indian Port Rail Corporation Limited (IPRCL) has taken up 25 works across 9 major ports. Out of this, 8 works have already been awarded and 5 more are targeted for award in the remaining part of FY 2016-17. DPR is under preparation / approval for the remaining 12 works.

To promote port-led industrialization, 14 Coastal Economic Zones (CEZs) covering all the Maritime States and Union Territories have been proposed. A CEZ is conceptualized as a spatial-economic region which could extend along 300-500 km of coastline and around 200-300 km inland from the coastline.

Each CEZ will be aligned to relevant major and non-major ports in the State and is envisaged to tap synergies with the planned industrial corridors. CEZ perspective plans have been prepared and Detailed Master Plans will be prepared for 5 pilot CEZs (in Gujarat , Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha) in the first phase of development.

As part of the coastal community development objective of the Sagarmala Programme, the Ministry of Shipping is taking up a number of initiatives/projects. Notable among them are the coastal community skilling projects and projects for development of marine fisheries sector.

The projects identified under Sagarmala Programme are expected to mobilize more than Rs. 7 Lac Cr of infrastructure investment, double the share of domestic waterways (inland & coastal) in the modal mix, generate logistic cost savings of Rs. 35,000-40,000 Cr per annum, boost merchandize exports by USD 110 Billion and enable creation of 1 Cr new jobs, including 40 Lac direct jobs, in the next 10 years.