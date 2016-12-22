Marine Link
Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

December 22, 2016

  • Grimaldi Group has placed orders for seven hybrid Alfa Laval PureSOx systems with U-design scrubbers. Photo Alph Laval
  • Alfa Laval PureSOx
The Grimaldi Group has placed orders for seven hybrid Alfa Laval PureSOx systems with U-design scrubbers. The orders are an important milestone, as the second of these systems is also the 100th U-design scrubber to be sold by Alfa Laval.
 
The Grimaldi Group, which is the parent company of Atlantic Container Line, Finnlines and others, is a multinational logistics group based on maritime transport. Specialized in the operation of RoRo vessels, car carriers and ferries, the group has been using Alfa Laval PureSOx systems to meetSOx emission limits since 2014.
 
With new PureSOx orders booked in October, comprising seven car carriers to be built at China’s Yangfan Shipyard, the Grimaldi Group will bring its total number of PureSOx systems to 19. The second system ordered is also the 100th PureSOx system to be sold with a U-design scrubber.
 
“Alfa Laval offers both the U-design and an inlineI-design, but the U-design remains the ‘classic’ version of PureSOx that is still the best choice for the majority of vessels,” says René Diks, Manager Marketing & Sales, Exhaust Gas Cleaning at Alfa Laval. “The fact that Alfa Laval has sold over 100 U-design scrubbers since launching five years ago shows the strength of the design and of PureSOx as a whole.”
 
Compliance and savings with hybrid systems
Each of the PureSOx systems on the Grimaldi Group vessels will be connected to a MAN two-stroke engine. Because the vessels will sail between Italy and the United States, where Vessel General Permit (VGP) legislation applies, they will be equipped with hybrid systems that offer both open-loop and closed-loop modes.
 
Closed-loop scrubbing is necessary in order to meet the very strict VGP wash water discharge requirements. PureSOx offers well-proven water cleaning technology based on centrifugal separation, which will be used when the vessels are sailing in closed-loop mode. The choice of hybrid systems, however, will give the Grimaldi Group vessels full operational flexibility, allowing them to sail in open-loop mode whenever allowed.
 
“Our experience with Alfa Laval PureSOx on Grimaldi Group vessels has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Dario Bocchetti, Environmental Manager of the Grimaldi Group. “We know that these new vessels will meet SOx emission and discharge limits, and the use of hybrid systems will allow them to do it in the most cost-effective manner possible.”
 
Cooperating to meet a tight schedule
The delivery of the first PureSOx system ordered is planned for the end of Q1 2017, with installation to follow in Q2. The last of the seven PureSOx systems will be delivered in Q1 2018. This creates a tight schedule, especially for the first ship set.
 
To ensure on-time delivery, successful installation and a smooth commissioning phase, there will be intensive cooperation between Alfa Laval, the Grimaldi Group and Yangfan Shipyard. “There will be regular project meetings on site, and we will have an Alfa Laval Site Support Engineer at the shipyard throughout the installation,” says Alfa Laval Project Manager Mark Aarbodem. “Clear communication between all parties involved is a must, and the Alfa Laval project team will support the shipyard from the design phase all the way to commissioning.”
 

