IMO Secretary-General Visits Antarctica

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim experienced polar conditions at first hand during a recent visit to Antarctica (8-12 February).

Shipping in waters surrounding the two poles has increased in recent years. IMO’s Polar Code entered into force on 1 January 2017, bringing in additional safety and environmental provisions for ships operating in these harsh, remote and unique conditions.

Secretary-General Lim was hosted by the Chile an Navy during his journey to King George Island in Antarctica. In Punta Arenas, the southern tip of Chile, he met with stakeholders from various maritime organizations.

They discussed the relevance of the Polar Code to ships operating in the polar regions and the need to promote safe and sustainable shipping.

The Polar Code aims to protect the lives of crews and passengers and minimise the impact of shipping operations on the pristine polar regions.