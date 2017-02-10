Suitability Survey Completed for Second Largest Semi-Submersible

Global Maritime Consultancy & Engineering, a provider of offshore marine warranty, dynamic positioning and engineering services, has completed a suitability survey for the world’s second largest semi-submersible - the ‘Xin Guang Hua’ - in advance of her maiden voyage. For the survey, Global Maritime carried out an independent assessment of all aspects of the vessel’s condition.



The Xin Guang Hua - at 255 meters long, 68 meters wide and with a lift/transportation capacity of 98,000 tons - has been built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Company and is owned by Cosco Shipping. The vessel will serve the Upper Zakum 750 project in Abu Dhabi where Global Maritime is also the Marine Warranty Surveyor to the field. In addition to the suitability survey, Global Maritime also preformed the vessel’s first float-on operation in Tianjin China.



The Xin Guang Hua has an overall length of 255 meters and a breadth of 68 meters. The length between perpendiculars is 250.2 meters, loaded draft is 10 meters and hull depth is 14.5 meters. The vessel features a large open deck measuring 208.4 meters in length and 68 meters in breadth.



Designed with enhanced internal strength, the vessel can handle both stern and side loading and will have a deck submerging capacity of 16 meters, which will enable it to carry large floating structures. The vessel is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system providing a power output of 10,500kW.



Upper Zakum is the second largest offshore oilfield and fourth largest oilfield in the world, and is owned by Zakum Development Company (ZADCO), a joint venture comprising of ADNOC (60%) acting as the operator, ExxonMobil (28%) and Japan Oil Development Company (Jodco-12%).