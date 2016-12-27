Marine Link
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

ClassNK Amends Its Shipbuilding Rules

December 27, 2016

© icarmen13 / Adobe Stock

Classification society ClassNK has released amendments to its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships.

 
Requirements amended include:
  • Amendment related to the High-strength Materials used for Intermediate Shafts (to incorporate research and development results)
  • Amendment related to the Closing Appliances for Air Pipes in Machinery Rooms, etc. (to incorporate feedback from damage investigations)
  • Amendments related to the Testing Environment for Chemical Composition Analysis and Testing Machines for Mechanical Testing (in response to industry requests, etc.)
  • Amendment related to the IGF Code (Gas and low-flashpoint fuels code) and the Polar Code (in response to changes in international conventions, etc.)
  • Amendment related to the Number of Spare Cylinders to be Provided in Connection with Drills (in response to changes in IACS Unified Requirements, etc.)

The ClassNK Rules and Guidance are available via ClassNK’s website, www.classnk.com.
