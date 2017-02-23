Reps. Wittman and Palazzo Visit Ingalls Shipbuilding Division

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division hosted Reps. Rob Wittman, R-Va., and Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., on Wednesday for a tour of the shipyard, which included ships under construction at Ingalls.



“Today was an informative visit to Ingalls Shipbuilding—one of our nation’s best assets,” said Wittman, who is chairman of the House Armed Services’ Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee. “It is obvious the men and women of Ingalls brandish their skill-sets to build high-quality ships for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It is so nice to see the quality of work firsthand and know that the safety of our sailors and Marines is in good hands with every ship they build.”



Wittman and Palazzo met with Ingalls leadership during the tour and had the chance to meet shipbuilders on various ships under construction. They toured the amphibious assault ship Tripoli (LHA 7), the guided missile destroyer John Finn (DDG 113) and the amphibious transport dock Portland (LPD 27).



“Our shipbuilders are the best in the world at what they do, and the defense industry is the number one economic driver here in South Mississippi,” Palazzo said. “Now, with President Trump in office wanting to build a bigger Navy, our shipyard has even more potential for future work. I am pleased today to welcome Congressman Wittman, chairman of the House Seapower committee that authorizes every ship we build in the Navy, to see firsthand the exceptional work being done here at Ingalls. Chairman Wittman is a great friend of the shipbuilding industry, and we are working together to ensure a strong Navy and strong industrial base.”



Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias accompanied Wittman and Palazzo on the tour. “We appreciate Representative Wittman and Representative Palazzo taking time from their busy schedules to see and learn the quality of our shipbuilders’ work firsthand,” he said. “Shipbuilding is complex, and touring Ingalls brings a different perspective to the volume and scope of our craft. The patriotic work accomplished each day demonstrates that Ingalls’ shipbuilders are the best in the world.”

