Indian Shipping Ministry Observes Swacchta Drive

The Ministry of Shipping, India will observe 'Swacchta Pakhwada' (Cleanliness Drive) from 16th March, 2017 to 31st March, 2017. The special occasion of "World Water Day" (22.03.2017) falls within the fortnight of Swacchta Pakhwada.

All organizations under the administrative control of Ministry of Shipping have been instructed to undertake 33 activities which mainly include removing/ weeding out of old records and files, auction & disposal of all unserviceable items, modernizing all toilet complexes in the operational area and cleaning all the toilets, painting/ whitewashing all office buildings & residences with proper color code, beautification and cleaning of parks, streets and pavements, placing dustbins at regular distance, solid waste collection, segregation, sorting and storage on ships, special cleanliness drive in office premises of the organization at regular intervals, plantation in open areas, avenues and corners etc.

The organizations have been advised to associate the functionaries in the organization and also from public to create awareness and inculcate the importance of a clean environment.

For showing a visible difference before and after the activities, photographs of the place before the activity and after the activity will also be uploaded on Swacchta Samiksha portal. Ministry of Shipping will also participate in Swacchta Pakhwada and is planning the digitization of files by 31st March, 2017 to move towards paperless environment.