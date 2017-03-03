Marine Link
Friday, March 3, 2017

Underwater Ship Repair Specialists Merge

March 3, 2017

Subsea Global Solutions acquires All-Sea Underwater Solutions
 
Lariat Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) has acquired All-Sea Underwater Solutions (All-Sea), merging two companies specializing in underwater ship maintenance, repair and marine construction. 
 
Paul Peters, Chief Executive Officer of SGS, said the acquisition would “expand our scope of services, further drive innovation and broaden our global footprint.” He added that the two firms have worked together as partners for years.
 
Vincent Cummings, CEO of All-Sea added, “This merger into Subsea Global Solutions gives our team the ability to continue our growth and better serve our clientele globally.”
