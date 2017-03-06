ALMACO to Deliver Project Resolve Superstructure

Canadian shipbuilder and industrial fabricator Davie Shipbuilding has awarded ALMACO Group the contract for the delivery of the superstructure of Project Resolve, a Navy AOR vessel, the first project carried out as part of ALMACO and Davie’s cooperation and technology transfer.

The vessel’s superstructure will be delivered by ALMACO as a single structure to be integrated to the hull at the Davie shipyard.

ALMACO’s scope of work includes the full EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract for the living quarter superstructure including cabins, public areas, galley, provision stores, wheelhouse and technical spaces.

The 2,200-ton superstructure was built in Finland and will be shipped as one single structure to be integrated on top of the vessel’s hull by Davie. The remaining parts of the superstructure that were not outfitted will be completed by Davie once it is integrated to the hull.

“We are proud to be part of this project where ALMACO and Davie will combine Finnish shipbuilding expertise with Canadian shipbuilding capabilities to the great benefit of the vessel’s end users and to meet the timeline for the delivery of the superstructure,” said Vilhelm Roberts, ALMACO Group’s President and CEO. “ALMACO will be sharing its skills and technology in accommodation areas with Davie’s personnel as the company has a long and successful history of providing modular prefabricated structures and cabins around the world.”

Davie Shipbuilding and ALMACO Group are planning to continue the cooperation for potential future projects combining Canadian and Finnish shipbuilding expertise. Each country has extensive experience in the construction of a variety of vessels including ocean and river cruise ships, vessels for navy applications and demanding icebreakers.

ALMACO’s concept of fabricating accommodation solutions globally is an advantage for future projects carried out at Davie’s shipyard premises, which will strengthen the cooperation between the companies even further. “ALMACO is looking to establish a more permanent presence in Canada in the future by supporting projects at Davie, with the aim of fabricating modular cabins in Quebec in the coming years,” stated Mikael Liljeström, President of ALMACO’s Offshore division.