VARD Selects Synapsis INS For an Advanced Research Vessel

The German navigation system integrator Raytheon Anschütz has won a contract for the supply of a Synapsis Integrated Navigation System (INS) to an advanced research vessel.

VARD Holding Limited, a major global designer and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, with their subsidiary VARD Electro AS, have selected Raytheon Anschütz’ Synapsis INS for a new research vessel. The Synapsis INS is part of a large equipment and electrical installation package, which VARD Electro AS will provide to Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

The INS consists of a total of six workstations for chart radar, ECDIS and conning, all connected through a redundant Ethernet-based local area network (LAN). The INS manages all routes and charts, sharing data across the network. The INS takes over all central tasks and services, including consistent data handling and data distribution (CCRS and central target management), system health monitoring and switch over, alert management, and user settings. This ensures a consistent presentation of data or alarms for display and control from any individual workstation.

Raytheon Anschütz will also deliver S-band- and X-band network-based radar sensors, the top-of-the-range NP 5000 autopilot, and a fully redundant inertial navigation system.

Synapsis INS is type-approved according to IMO’s new Performance Standards for Integrated Navigation Systems and meets the highest performance requirements for redundancy, safety and ease of operation. The INS will be delivered in compliance with the demanding notation DNV GL NAUT-AW.

The Synapsis INS was sold to VARD by Raytheon Anschütz’s long-standing, Norway-based partner, Syberg AS, who will be responsible for the supply and commissioning.