Incheon port Targets 3m teu Throughput

The Incheon Port Authority or IPA (www.icpa.or.kr, IPA) proclaimed a new voyage to make the top 30 ports in the world in a ceremony to celebrate the achievement of 2.5 million TEU annual container volumes at Incheon New Port located in Songdo-dong, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, on December 16.



Incheon Port's annual container volume surpassed 2.5 million TEUs as of December 16, the largest-ever volume in the history of Incheon Port, in 11 years since hitting 1 million TEUs in 2005 and in three years since reaching two million TEUs in 2013.



With this trend going, Incheon Port is expected to handle a total of 2.68 million TEU container volumes by the end of this year. This is a 12% increase from last year's 2.37 million TEU.



According to the IPA, container volumes on a steady increase at Incheon Port are attributable to the efforts for negotiations, cargo volumes and developing new routes to improve service quality through joint efforts made by the IPA, the related governmental authorities, such as port, quarantine and customs authorities, and the private port-related organizations like port operators among others.



"It is very encouraging and proud that Incheon Port accomplished excellent results despite economic recessions at home and abroad and a downturn in the shipping market,” said Yang Jang-seok, vice president of the IPA’s Management HQ. Yang expressed his gratitude to customers such as shipping companies, shippers and forwarders and Incheon Port workers and their families.



"I hope that Incheon Port will become a greater port to befit the era of three million Incheon citizens without resting on its laurels," said Lim Hyun-churl, head of the Incheon Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries."



More than 100 people attended the ceremony including main shippers, shipping companies and dock operators. In the afternoon, a seminar on 'Logistics Development Strategy for Incheon Port' was held by Incheon Regional Maritime Affairs and Fisheries at the Songdo International City Global Campus of George Mason University. The seminar participants made presentations and had discussions on the development of Incheon Port to open a three million TEU era.

