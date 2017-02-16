Marine Link
Friday, February 17, 2017

IMO Training in Malaysia

February 16, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 An International Maritime Organization (IMO) training in Malaysia has seen port State control officers practice inspecting air pollution and energy efficiency rules aboard a container ship in Johor Port. 

 
The participants from across Malaysia have been taking part in the three-day workshop (13-15 February) focusing on how to effectively enforce IMO’s MARPOL Annex VI regulations.
 
The interactive workshop included class-based lectures and exercises, as well as practical training on board, in which relevant certificates and documentation, fuel tank arrangement and bunker fuel samples were inspected. 
 
It is the first time that onboard training has taken place under the GloMEEP project, which supports countries in addressing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from ships.
 
Following the workshop, all trained officers will undertake a two-day (16-17 February) concentrated MARPOL Annex VI inspection campaign in Port Klang, Malaysia’s busiest container port, organized by the Marine Department Malaysia (MDM).
 
The Johor workshop was hosted by the MDM and run by IMO’s Astrid Dispert and a team of consultants.
 
