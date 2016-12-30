Marine Link
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Wagenborg's Acquired Vessels Undergoing Paint Job

December 30, 2016

From left to right: Leuveborg, Ziltborg (ex Vechtdiep) and Zaanborg (ex Vliediep). Photo: Royal Wagenborg

 Ziltborg and Zaanborg, the third and the fourth of seven general cargo vessels acquired by Dutch shipowner and operator Royal Wagenborg earlier this year, are currently undergoing a paint job at Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands.

 
"Today, Royal Wagenborg acquired m.v. Vliediep as the forth out of seven vessels. Earlier the m.v. Zijlborg, m.v. Leuveborg and m.s. Ziltborg were already added to the Wagenborg fleet. In the coming months the “Lingediep”, “Loodiep” and “Loenerdiep” will also be obtained and given a ‘borg-name’," says a statement from the company.
 
Renamed ‘Zaanborg’ this vessel is currently undergoing a paint job, providing her with the Wagenborg colours at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander. 
 
Equipped with ice class 1A and two box-shaped holds of 39.0 and 42.8 m, m.v. Ziltborg is suitable for worldwide trade carrying various cargos such as forest products and (break-)bulk making m.v. Ziltborg a perfect fit in Wagenborg’s existing fleet of ice-strengthened multipurpose dry cargo vessels.
 
"Today, Royal Wagenborg acquired m.v. Vechtdiep as the third out of seven vessels. Earlier the m.v. Zijlborg and m.v. Leuveborg were already added to the Wagenborg fleet. In the coming months the “Vliediep”, “Lingediep”, “Loodiep” and “Loenerdiep” will also be obtained and given a ‘borg-name’," says another release from the company.
 
Renamed ‘Ziltborg’ this vessel is currently undergoing a paint job, providing her with the Wagenborg colours at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander. 
 
Equipped with ice class 1A and two box-shaped holds of 39.0 and 42.8 m, m.v. Ziltborg is suitable for worldwide trade carrying various cargos such as forest products and (break-)bulk making m.v. Ziltborg a perfect fit in Wagenborg’s existing fleet of ice-strengthened multipurpose dry cargo vessels.
 
