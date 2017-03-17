Marine Link
Friday, March 17, 2017

Pronomar Equips Bibby WaveMaster 1

March 17, 2017

Photo courtesy of Pronomar

Photo courtesy of Pronomar

Damen Shipyards Gorinchem built the walk-to-work services operations vessel Bibby WaveMaster 1, and Pronomar provided drying systems for workwear to the turbine maintenance personnel.
 
Damen Shipyards Gorinchem is the headquarters of the Damen Shipyards Group and delivers up to 180 vessels each year and has built more than 6,000 ships since 1969.
 
This custom-designed vessel was deployed for U.K.-based Bibby Marine Services. It is designed to operate with maximum efficiency, while providing a high level of comfort for the crew.

“We are always happy to work with Damen, which has a strong maritime heritage and is clearly focused on innovation and on having a good relationship with their suppliers,” said Jaap Baars, Managing Director of Pronomar.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News